Advertisement

Felix Silla, Cousin Itt on TV’s ‘Addams Family,’ dies at 84

Felix Silla, who starred as the hairy Cousin Itt on “The Addams Family” and a robot on “Buck...
Felix Silla, who starred as the hairy Cousin Itt on “The Addams Family” and a robot on “Buck Rogers in the 25th Century,” has died after a battle with cancer. He was 84.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 10:22 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Felix Silla, who starred as the hairy Cousin Itt on “The Addams Family” and a robot on “Buck Rogers in the 25th Century,” has died. He was 84.

Silla’s representative, Bonnie Vent, said in an emailed statement Saturday that the actor died Friday after a battle with cancer. Vent said Silla was a humble and nice man who was full of stories.

“He had so many stories, from starting out in the circus, to so many classic television shows either doing stunts or playing a character,” Vent said.

Even though his face was covered, Silla — who stood less than 4 feet tall — became famous for sporting a floor-length hairpiece, sunglasses and a bowler hat as Cousin Itt on the 1960s ABC show “The Addams Family.” His fan-favorite character had a knack for mumbling words that were only understood by Addams family members.

Silla’s face went unseen in a couple other roles, including his portrayal of the robot Twiki on the late 1970s NBC series “Buck Rogers,” and the 1983 film “Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi,” where he played an Ewok who rode a hang glider.

“Felix knew a lot about making characters come to life with no dialog,” Vent said.

In the 1975 film “The Black Bird,” viewers had a chance to see Silla’s face. He appeared as a villain named Litvak, who went against George Segal’s Sam Spade Jr. in the “The Maltese Falcon” sequel.

Silla appeared in other films such as “Spaceballs,” “The Golden Child” and “Poltergeist.” He played his final role in the 2016 film “Characterz.”

Silla was born in Italy before he came to the United States in 1955. He toured with the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, where he was a bareback rider, trapeze artist and tumbler. He stayed in Hollywood to become a stuntman in 1962.

Silla is survived by his wife Sue and daughter Bonnie. His son, Michael, died at the age of 45 last year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The best oyster shuckers in Bay County compete Saturday.
Oyster shuckers in Bay County compete at local restaurant
The April 8 crash killed Connie Py, 61.
Panama City Police locate vehicle allegedly involved in fatal hit-and-run
One man died in the fire.
One dead after residence fire in Springfield
A man who was injured in a crash involving a scooter in Panama City Beach last week has died...
Man dies from injuries after crash in Panama City Beach involving scooter
Margaret Mazur is accused of stealing nearly $45,000 from Gulf Coast State College.
Former Gulf Coast State College director accused of grand theft

Latest News

Legislation expanding the use of telemedicine for Florida licensed veterinarians is ready for a...
Veterinarian telemedicine bill moving forward in Capitol
David Foreman is facing federal drug charges.
Walton County drug bust leads to federal charges
Saturday, April 24th is National Prescription Drug Takeback Day and several law enforcement...
National Prescription Drug Takeback Day in our area
Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the...
Ex-Texas deputy accused of killing 3 found after manhunt
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says frequent cleanings might not have much of...
COVID over-cleaning: Don’t forget about mask wearing, social distancing