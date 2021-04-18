Oyster shuckers in Bay County compete at local restaurant

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Folks from around the area competed for the Best Oyster Shucker in Bay County title Saturday.

Competitors raced against one another to see who could shuck two dozen oysters the fastest.

They were also judged on personality and presentation.

Angry Tuna owner Tim Jacobi said this is one of their favorite events of the year.

“We have it every year to celebrate what we do for a living, seafood, Bay County, we’ve got a beautiful beach and everyone loves our oysters and that’s what they come down here for, so we wanted to celebrate the people who actually do it for a living,” said Jacobi.

Honor Allen was the first-place winner, shucking two dozen oysters in less than two minutes.

Randal Hines from Bayou on the Beach was second place.

Jake from Hunt’s Oyster Bar took third.

