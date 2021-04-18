Advertisement

Oyster shuckers in Bay County compete at local restaurant

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 8:34 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Folks from around the area competed for the Best Oyster Shucker in Bay County title Saturday.

Competitors raced against one another to see who could shuck two dozen oysters the fastest.

They were also judged on personality and presentation.

Angry Tuna owner Tim Jacobi said this is one of their favorite events of the year.

“We have it every year to celebrate what we do for a living, seafood, Bay County, we’ve got a beautiful beach and everyone loves our oysters and that’s what they come down here for, so we wanted to celebrate the people who actually do it for a living,” said Jacobi.

Honor Allen was the first-place winner, shucking two dozen oysters in less than two minutes.

Randal Hines from Bayou on the Beach was second place.

Jake from Hunt’s Oyster Bar took third.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The April 8 crash killed Connie Py, 61.
Panama City Police locate vehicle allegedly involved in fatal hit-and-run
One man died in the fire.
One dead after residence fire in Springfield
A man who was injured in a crash involving a scooter in Panama City Beach last week has died...
Man dies from injuries after crash in Panama City Beach involving scooter
Margaret Mazur is accused of stealing nearly $45,000 from Gulf Coast State College.
Former Gulf Coast State College director accused of grand theft

Latest News

Legislation expanding the use of telemedicine for Florida licensed veterinarians is ready for a...
Veterinarian telemedicine bill moving forward in Capitol
David Foreman is facing federal drug charges.
Walton County drug bust leads to federal charges
Saturday, April 24th is National Prescription Drug Takeback Day and several law enforcement...
National Prescription Drug Takeback Day in our area
Michael Lowrey has been found.
UPDATE: Panama City Beach missing man found
Port St. Joe and Gulf County annexation conflict has halted progress on more housing being...
Port St. Joe and Gulf County leaders continue to discuss housing options