Vaccine clinic continues at Rutherford High School

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 8:41 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic was held at Rutherford High School Saturday.

The clinic was organized by Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital and was open to all people eligible to get the vaccine.

This vaccine clinic was scheduled as a Pfizer clinic, so they were not impacted by the pause of the Jonson and Johnson vaccine.

Nurse practitioner Christy Johnson said since the public began getting vaccinated, they’ve seen the number of people getting the vaccine start to go down as eligibility opens up.

“I think there’s a lot of reasons for that, I think some people are hesitant to get the vaccine, and there’s a lot more supply of the vaccine right now through the different widespread community clinics and through pharmacies and retail locations,” said Johnson.

She added they were able to get all of the vaccines distributed Saturday.

