Workweek Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A beautiful start to the workweek is in store across Northwest Florida.

Mostly sunny skies and warm conditions are on the way for Monday, with just a few scattered showers possible on Tuesday. More sunshine will stick around for the middle of the week, ahead of moisture returning to the area on Friday. Storm chances spike on Saturday, with lingering moisture on Sunday.

