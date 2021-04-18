Advertisement

Workweek Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A beautiful start to the workweek is in store across Northwest Florida.

Mostly sunny skies and warm conditions are on the way for Monday, with just a few scattered showers possible on Tuesday. More sunshine will stick around for the middle of the week, ahead of moisture returning to the area on Friday. Storm chances spike on Saturday, with lingering moisture on Sunday.

You can watch my full forecast above.

