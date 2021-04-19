CareerSource Gulf Coast resumes full-scale operations as the hiring need remains high

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s time to get back to work.

“Our employers are still in a dire need for employees,” CareerSource Gulf Coast Director of Communications Brittany Rock said.

CareerSource Gulf Coast is here to help. Starting Monday, the job center reopened for full-scale operations. That means people will no longer have to make an appointment to visit the location.

“We are going to start offering some in-person services like our workshops and some job fairs. So, our resume workshop and our job search workshop; which are both crucial when it comes to job searching and trying to get a job,” Rock said.

There are still safety procedures in place at CareerSource. People who come in have to get their temperature checked and wear a mask.

Pandemic or not, CareerSource caters to the ongoing hiring need.

“We’re going to roll out a career connection series starting in May where we’re going to invite five to six employers to participate every week,” Rock said. “They’re going to be here at our job center in Panama City on-site recruiting in person for their open positions.”

Now, officials hope they can more easily help locals find the right path.

Perhaps one that may lead them to Haney Technical Center, where electrical student Aaron Edwards made his next steps in his career.

“I started in January and I actually just got a job offer with the IBEW, which is the electrician union,” Edwards said.

Edwards said Haney provided him with more opportunities to succeed.

Instructors said they are in contact with local employers who say they’re looking for quality workers, and Haney is here to make that connection.

“What we also teach is soft skills such as being on time for work, looking proper for the job you’re trying to do,” Haney Electrical Instructor Robert Callier said.

That help is what Edwards sought, found, and harnessed.

