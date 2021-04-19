Advertisement

Election Day in Bay County is Tuesday

Election Day for the Bay County Municipal Election is Tuesday, April 20. (Source: Gray Media)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Election Day for the Bay County Municipal Election is Tuesday, April 20.

Voters must go to their assigned polling precincts on Tuesday. No super-voting sites will be available.

A county school board referendum is on the ballot. If it passes, residents would see a millage rate increase for the next four years, with those funds going toward operating expenses throughout Bay District Schools. These expenses include raising teacher salaries, enhancing school security, and providing mental health services.

The following are available polling locations:

Lynn Haven Senior Center; precincts 6, 18, 19, and 20

Frank Nelson Building; precincts 25 and 28

Lyndell Conference Center; precincts 10 and 11

Glenwood Community Center; precincts 30, 32, 33, and 35

Parker Community Building; precincts 37, 38, 40, 41, 42, and 43

Palo Alto Church of Christ; precincts 16, 17, 21, and 27

Supervisor of Elections Office; precincts 31 and 34

Fountain Fire Station; precinct 1

Youngstown Fire Station; precincts 2, 3, and 4

Sand Hills Fire Station; precinct 5

La Quinta Inn; precincts 14 and 15

Palms Conference Center; precincts 12 and 13

Woodstock Church of Christ; precincts 7, 8, and 9

Daffin Park Clubhouse; precinct 26

Callaway Arts and Conference Center; precinct 39

First Baptist Church of Mexico Beach; precinct 44

Shaddai Shrine Center; precincts 26 and 29

Messiah Lutheran; precincts 22, 23, and 24.

