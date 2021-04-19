Advertisement

Local church holds service in rebuilt sanctuary after Hurricane Michael

By Tony Reese
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Let the people rejoice.

A local church reopened to its congregation in a new building after Hurricane Michael.

First Baptist of Lynn Haven held its first in-person service in the church’s brand new sanctuary, which was destroyed during Michael two and half years ago.

The service brought out dozens of people and a number of special moments.

”Being back today was just absolutely amazing, we had baptisms and our pastor who recently retired was able to come back and preach and this has been our first service, where we are able to sit everybody and house everybody in one service. So, just having everybody together, you know not having to go upstairs for some of our elderly and having plenty of space to spread out. It was definitely a huge day today,” said worship pastor Daniel McNeill.

McNeill said there were about 300 people in attendance during Sunday’s worship service.

