Man dies from injuries after crash in Panama City Beach involving scooter

A man who was injured in a crash involving a scooter in Panama City Beach last week has died...
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man who was injured in a crash involving a scooter in Panama City Beach last week has died from his injuries.

Panama City Beach Police say last Wednesday, at about 12:23 a.m., they responded to a crash in the area of Winn Dixie on Front Beach Road. They say a car driven by Cody Givens, 30, of Panama City Beach, veered into the “Y” on Front Beach Road and into the path of a scooter driven by Sheldon Morgan, 31, of Panama City Beach.

Police say Morgan was taken to a local hospital but died from his injuries Saturday morning.

The case is still under investigation by the Panama City Beach Traffic Homicide Unit.

