Mexico Beach receives national recognition

The Mexico Beach City Council awarded bids for three projects this week.
(WJHG/WECP)
By Tony Reese
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local town is receiving some national attention.

Mexico Beach has been named the Favorite Southern Beach Town by Garden & Gun magazine. A March Madness bracket-style competition was held online beginning March 16, with Mexico Beach crowned the winner out of 32 other beach towns April 6.

Fans and followers of Mexico Beach shared the contest on their social media pages and encouraged friends and family to vote online.

Mexico Beach went head-to-head with Anna Maria, Florida; Hilton Head Island and Pawleys Island in South Carolina; and both Tybee Island and St. Simons in Georgia in the championship round.

