Monday Evening Forecast

Clouds will briefly increase here in the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Clouds are going to be on the increase tonight over NWFL, but don’t expect to see any rain over our area. Lows will fall into 50s tonight. On Tuesday the clouds will move out and the sun will return by the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 70s. The forecast will remain sunny and nice through Thursday before clouds return Friday. Our long chance of rain this week will come Saturday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

