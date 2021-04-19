Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a little active on radar this morning with passing showers moving through. They’ll thin out as we near sunrise and the clouds will decrease as well. We’ll wind up with a beautiful sunny day ahead for the start of the work week.

It is a bit cool outside this morning with most getting going in the 50s. If you’re susceptible to feeling chilly, then go ahead and grab the light jacket as you could need it for most of the morning drive.

Sunshine warms us up pleasantly today after the cool start. We’ll reach the upper 60s by lunchtime with highs today topping out in the mid 70s for a slightly below average but very pleasant feel.

The cold frontal system from the weekend continues to head further south down the Peninsula of Florida through the early week with rain showers largely staying to our south. However, a few post frontal showers with some mid level moisture moves through tonight and into tomorrow morning where we could see a few stray light sprinkles. We’ll give it a 10% chance you catch one of those sprinkles tonight or tomorrow morning before sunrise.

Otherwise, we’ll get a nice drier swath of air to move in through much of the week ahead bringing plenty of sunshine. In fact, another cold front moves through the Southeast on Wednesday. But due to the dry atmosphere, we’ll barely notice a few clouds developing along that front.

We will see it reinforce this slightly seasonally cool stretch through much of this week with low to mid 70s for daytime highs.

For today, after a few clouds early on this morning we’re filled with sunshine for much of the day. A few clouds return to our evening sky. Highs today top out in the mid 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has plenty of sunshine ahead for much of the week with a pleasant spring-like feel as mornings will be cool and afternoons will be pleasantly mild.

