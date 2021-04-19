Moon Crush Music Vacation offers a “safely connected” event for a good cause

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been quite a while since there have been in-person concerts in our area, but that is about to change! NewsChannel 7′s Sam Martello was live from Miramar Beach Monday morning to tell us more about a music vacation happening soon.

The Moon Crush Music Festival is set to take place from April 26 to May 1 at the Seascape Golf Course and is designed to be a socially distanced experience for people to connect in a responsible way. The event’s stellar line-up includes artists like Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Sheryl Crow, The Revivalists, and more. There will also be local artists like Forrest Williams, Casey Kearney, and Luke Langford.

In addition to offering a wide variety of options for private viewing areas, all guests will be required to provide either proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test or proof of being fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to check-in. Masks will also be required at all times on concert grounds.

Event organizers are still looking for volunteers to help out. If you’re interested you’re asked to call Lisa at (850) 259-8419.

A portion of locally purchased one-day music passes benefit the Alaqua Animal Refuge, meaning you can enjoy some musical entertainment for a good cause.

For more information, watch Sam’s full interview.

