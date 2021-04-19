Advertisement

Mosley teachers honor daughter’s life during National Donate Life Month

Her mother Jody has been giving these presentations for 9 years, since Madison passed.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One simple question at the DMV could actually be the answer to saving someone’s life.

Would you like to be an organ donor? This is the question asked when you go to get or renew your driver’s license.

Monday at Mosley High, a presentation was shared to educate students on being an organ donor.

Mosley science teachers Jody and Joe Hair lost their daughter Madison when she was 19 in a car crash. Madison was a donor and went on to save four people’s lives.

Every year since Madison passed, Jody shares her story during April to honor National Donate Life Month.

“My grief is not as hard because I do believe that I will see Madison again,” said Jody. “I know that Madison’s organs are in four people and they’re still alive today and healthy and they’re able to enjoy their lives because of what my daughter wished.”

For more information on organ donation, you can visit donatelifeflorida.org.

