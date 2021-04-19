Advertisement

National Prescription Drug Takeback Day in our area

Saturday, April 24th is National Prescription Drug Takeback Day and several law enforcement...
Saturday, April 24th is National Prescription Drug Takeback Day and several law enforcement agencies are taking part.(Patrick Sison | AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Saturday, April 24th, is National Prescription Drug Takeback Day and several law enforcement agencies are taking part.

The event will last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at several collection sites.

In Bay County, the Panama City Beach Police Department will have two sites set up at each Walmart on the beach: Front Beach Road and Pier Park.

In Walton County, there will be collection sites set up at the Walton County Sheriff’s Office and the DeFuniak Springs Police Department.

In Jackson County, there will be collection sites set up at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Old Dozier Complex, 4111 Gov. Rick Scott Dr., and Sneads Pharmacy.

According to the Drug Enforcement Agency’s website, the goal of this event is to provide a safe, convenient, and anonymous way of disposing of prescription drugs.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The best oyster shuckers in Bay County compete Saturday.
Oyster shuckers in Bay County compete at local restaurant
The April 8 crash killed Connie Py, 61.
Panama City Police locate vehicle allegedly involved in fatal hit-and-run
One man died in the fire.
One dead after residence fire in Springfield
A man who was injured in a crash involving a scooter in Panama City Beach last week has died...
Man dies from injuries after crash in Panama City Beach involving scooter
Margaret Mazur is accused of stealing nearly $45,000 from Gulf Coast State College.
Former Gulf Coast State College director accused of grand theft

Latest News

Legislation expanding the use of telemedicine for Florida licensed veterinarians is ready for a...
Veterinarian telemedicine bill moving forward in Capitol
David Foreman is facing federal drug charges.
Walton County drug bust leads to federal charges
Michael Lowrey has been found.
UPDATE: Panama City Beach missing man found
Port St. Joe and Gulf County annexation conflict has halted progress on more housing being...
Port St. Joe and Gulf County leaders continue to discuss housing options