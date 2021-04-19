National Prescription Drug Takeback Day in our area

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Saturday, April 24th, is National Prescription Drug Takeback Day and several law enforcement agencies are taking part.

The event will last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at several collection sites.

In Bay County, the Panama City Beach Police Department will have two sites set up at each Walmart on the beach: Front Beach Road and Pier Park.

In Walton County, there will be collection sites set up at the Walton County Sheriff’s Office and the DeFuniak Springs Police Department.

In Jackson County, there will be collection sites set up at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Old Dozier Complex, 4111 Gov. Rick Scott Dr., and Sneads Pharmacy.

According to the Drug Enforcement Agency’s website, the goal of this event is to provide a safe, convenient, and anonymous way of disposing of prescription drugs.

