No charges filed against officers from shootout with wanted fugitive

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The officers who shot and killed a man during a shootout in Okaloosa County will not face charges.

In November 2020, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies were helping the U.S. Marshals Service Regional Fugitive Task Force take a wanted person into custody in Crestview. Authorities say that person fired at least one shot from inside a car in the McDonald’s parking lot on Ferdon Boulevard.

Officers fired shot back and the fugitive died at the scene.

Monday, the state attorney’s office announced no charges would be filed against the officers involved in the shooting, saying, “... the use of force... was justifiable and was necessary self-defense and defense of others.”

The state attorney’s office also released the name of the suspect, Luis Roberto Barboza. He had active out-of-state felony warrants for kidnapping and grand theft auto.

