One dead after residence fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

One man is dead after a residence fire in Springfield Saturday night.

Springfield police officials say the Springfield Police Department and Springfield Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire on E 2nd Plaza around 11:10 p.m.

When first responders arrived, officials say they discovered one of the residents was still inside. They were unable to rescue Dao Ti Huynh, 75.

Another resident, Bay Thi Phan, 73, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say at this time it appears the fire was accidental.

The department asks anyone who has any info in reference to this incident to contact Investigator Aaron Wilson at (850) 558-5301. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to CrimeStoppers at (850) 785- TIPS.

