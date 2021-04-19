UPDATE: Panama City Beach missing man found
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE: Michael Lowrey has been found. PCBPD thanks everyone who helped find him.
Panama City Beach Police need your help finding a missing man.
Police say Michael Lowrey, of Panama City Beach, is missing. He was last seen in the area of the Glades subdivision Monday afternoon.
He was last seen wearing a khaki shirt and blue jeans.
If you see Lowrey, or know where he is, call Panama City Beach Police at 850-233-5000.
