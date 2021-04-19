UPDATE: Panama City Beach missing man found

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE: Michael Lowrey has been found. PCBPD thanks everyone who helped find him.

Panama City Beach Police need your help finding a missing man.

Police say Michael Lowrey, of Panama City Beach, is missing. He was last seen in the area of the Glades subdivision Monday afternoon.

He was last seen wearing a khaki shirt and blue jeans.

If you see Lowrey, or know where he is, call Panama City Beach Police at 850-233-5000.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.