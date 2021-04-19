Port St. Joe and Gulf County leaders continue to discuss housing options

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One of the big issues with building more housing in Port St. Joe has been density. Port St. Joe and Gulf County have been struggling to agree on annexing property into the city for that purpose.

“You can fit a lot more in the city’s density requirements than you can the county, and county commissioners are concerned about the density that is being put into the city, and these parcels are being annexed into the city so they can put more on them in terms of development,” Gulf County Attorney Jermey Novak said.

County leaders don’t believe Port St. Joe’s infrastructure can support what the city wants to do with building affordable housing. The conflict has halted progress on the issue.

Many people who work and live in Port St. Joe say limited housing is becoming a pressing problem.

“We have got to be ready to grow because the industry is coming and affordable housing again should be number one on everybody’s list in this area,” Veteran Services and SHIP Director Joe Paul said.

Housing options in the area are so scarce, some who work in Port St. Joe live in surrounding counties and drive anywhere from one to three hours just to get to work.

“It would keep people here rather than them having to move to the outlying counties to find different places to live,” Paul said.

City and county leaders agreed to a conflict assessment meeting in the coming weeks to further talk about the annexation.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.