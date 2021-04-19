Advertisement

Walton County drug bust leads to federal charges

David Foreman is facing federal drug charges.
David Foreman is facing federal drug charges.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A DeFuniak Springs man is facing federal drug charges after Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies searched his home.

Deputies arrested David Foreman, 55, last week.

After investigating, officials executed a search warrant on Foreman’s property on Petunia Lane. They say they found nearly a pound of meth, a half-pound of marijuana, almost $4,000, and more than 20 firearms.

Foreman was arrested on charges of meth distribution.

He is currently awaiting trial in front of a federal judge.

