Warrior Beach Retreat wraps up in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Recharge, decompress, and connect.

Those were just a few of the words on some couple’s minds at this weekend’s Warrior Beach Retreat in Panama City Beach.

“It is lovely to be around military brothers and sisters, so when you come together you get to reflect, share, and grow,” attendee Sharika Blockett said.

The three-day-long getaway gives military spouses a chance to reconnect in their marriage.

Some of the activities including deep sea fishing, a spa day, and checking out the local cuisine.

“For me personally it is relaxing and enjoyable just to be able to spend time with my bride. We were talking this morning, and this is the second trip in 25 years without the children, grandchildren, or other family members.”

The retreat also gives the couples an opportunity to connect with other military families going through similar circumstances.

“We needed this time to decompress and be with each other and other veterans and wives. I do miss the military life at times, so it is nice to get back with everyone once in a while,” attendee Debbie Prine said.

Some of the couples said the weekend retreat was much needed especially after the isolation that came with the pandemic.

“Socialization has not been something we have done since covid and to be able to do this with him and have this time together, has been amazing,” Attendee Tammy Taylor said.

Another sign of the times, President Joe Biden announced the withdrawal of troops in Afghanistan by September of this year. One couple said they support the decision.

“I don’t think we are ever going to get peace in the region, there are just moral and philosophical differences that we are not going to overcome,” attendee Craig Prine said.

This was the first Warrior Beach Retreat for all the couples, and they all said they will definitely be back again.

