Advertisement

Apple unveils new products, schedules privacy crackdown

FILE - In this Saturday, March 14, 2020 file photo, an Apple logo adorns the facade of the...
FILE - In this Saturday, March 14, 2020 file photo, an Apple logo adorns the facade of the downtown Brooklyn Apple store in New York.(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
By MICHAEL LIEDTKE
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN RA,MON, Calif. (AP) — Apple spruced up its product line at an event Tuesday while slipping in quiet notice of a software update, now due next week, designed to enhance the privacy of iPhone users at the expense of digital advertisers such as Facebook.

Timing for the software upgrade trickled out during a series of announcements for new iPads, iMac computers and more during a pre-recorded event that sometimes seemed like a one-hour infomercial for Apple.

Apple also unveiled a new subscription option for podcasts and a gadget called AirTags — coin-sized devices that can be attached to keys, backpacks, purses and other items to help people track them down via iPhone if they’re misplaced.

The AirTags, due in stores April 30, will require the iPhone software update called iOS 14.5. That update will also include a new feature requiring apps to obtain explicit permission from users before tracking their activity and whereabouts. Apple said in a footnote to its AirTags announcement that the update will be released at some point next week.

Apple had previously only said that the update would be available in the spring. A similar software update is coming out for iPads as well.

The new privacy tool could drain billions of dollars of revenue from apps such as Facebook, which rely on following people around on iPhones to collect personal information that helps them sell targeted ads.

That feature, called App Tracking Transparency, will force apps to obtain permission before collecting such surveillance data, even those that are already installed on the device. To date, such apps have been free to track iPhone users automatically unless people take the time and trouble to prevent the snooping.

Apple originally planned to released the ant-tracking feature last September, but delayed it to give apps that ad-dependent “free” apps to adjust to the changes. Facebook spent part of the delay blasting Apple for a change that it says could make it difficult for smaller apps to survive without charging consumers. At the same time, Facebook has acknowledged to investors that its own ad revenue could also be hurt.

On the product front, Apple is rolling out new iMacs with better cameras and speakers for improved video meetings and sound and new iMac keyboards with the same fingerprint ID sensor that unlocks iPhones and iPads. The latest iPad Pros will work on ultrafast 5G wireless networks that are still being built out.

Apple’s new paid podcast option will join an increasingly crowded field of digital antertainment and information subscription services. Those already include several from Apple, including music and video streaming options that feed off the nearly 1.6 billion devices currently in use by the company’s mostly affluent customers.

The popularity of those products and services have turned Apple into one of the world’s most profitable companies with a market value of $2.2 trillion, twice where it stood when the pandemic began.

___

AP Technology Writers Tali Arbel and Barbara Ortutay contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and at least another critically injured after a crash on U.S. 20 Monday...
One dead, four others injured in Bay County crash
A man who was injured in a crash involving a scooter in Panama City Beach last week has died...
Man dies from injuries after crash in Panama City Beach involving scooter
A wild bobcat can be seen running across the street, growling and then attacking a North...
WATCH: N.C. man throws rabid bobcat after it attacks wife in wild video
Her mother Jody has been giving these presentations for 9 years, since Madison passed.
Mosley teachers honor daughter’s life during National Donate Life Month
One man died in the fire.
One dead after residence fire in Springfield

Latest News

“The purpose, at least for me, has been to clarify our intent for secure, fair and even handed...
Controversial election bill to be watered down on Senate floor
The video-streaming service added 4 million more worldwide subscribers from January through...
Netflix’s subscriber growth, stock zapped as pandemic eases
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
LIVE: Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
Biden to Floyd family after verdict: ‘We’re all so relieved’
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden delivers remarks on climate change...
AP sources: Biden to pledge halving greenhouse gases by 2030