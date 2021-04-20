Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Monday, April 19th

By Julia Daniels
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Baseball:

Liberty County 0 Bozeman 10

Malone 15 Poplar Springs 10

Ponce De Leon 5 North Bay Haven 14

Bethlehem 7 Wewahitchka 4

Rocky Bayou Christian 0 Freeport 10

Godby 6 Franklin County 17

Port St. Joe 10 Arnold 17

Tate 5 Niceville 4

High School Softball:

Liberty County 11 North Florida Christian 5

Vernon 8 Poplar Springs 1

Lincoln 2 Holmes County 3

Wewahitchka 4 FSUHS 3

Arnold 9 North Bay Haven 0

Port St. Joe 3 Mosley 9

Freeport 2 Paxton 1

Sneads 10 Franklin County 11

Juco Basketball:

Miles Community College 76 Gulf Coast 72

Juco Baseball:

Gulf Coast 9 Chipola 1

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and at least another critically injured after a crash on U.S. 20 Monday...
One dead, four others injured in Bay County crash
A man who was injured in a crash involving a scooter in Panama City Beach last week has died...
Man dies from injuries after crash in Panama City Beach involving scooter
A wild bobcat can be seen running across the street, growling and then attacking a North...
WATCH: N.C. man throws rabid bobcat after it attacks wife in wild video
Her mother Jody has been giving these presentations for 9 years, since Madison passed.
Mosley teachers honor daughter’s life during National Donate Life Month
One man died in the fire.
One dead after residence fire in Springfield

Latest News

Student of the Week
Tyler Lyon is this week’s Walborsky, Bradley, and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week
Area scores and highlights for Monday, April 19th
Area scores and highlights for Monday, April 19th
Sports
Area scores and highlights for Friday, April 16th
South Walton dominates 2A-1 Meet
2A-1 District Meet Highlights and Final Results