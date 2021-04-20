Area scores and highlights for Monday, April 19th
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Baseball:
Liberty County 0 Bozeman 10
Malone 15 Poplar Springs 10
Ponce De Leon 5 North Bay Haven 14
Bethlehem 7 Wewahitchka 4
Rocky Bayou Christian 0 Freeport 10
Godby 6 Franklin County 17
Port St. Joe 10 Arnold 17
Tate 5 Niceville 4
High School Softball:
Liberty County 11 North Florida Christian 5
Vernon 8 Poplar Springs 1
Lincoln 2 Holmes County 3
Wewahitchka 4 FSUHS 3
Arnold 9 North Bay Haven 0
Port St. Joe 3 Mosley 9
Freeport 2 Paxton 1
Sneads 10 Franklin County 11
Juco Basketball:
Miles Community College 76 Gulf Coast 72
Juco Baseball:
Gulf Coast 9 Chipola 1
