Advertisement

Defense criticizes evidence in Kristin Smart slaying arrests

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Lawyers for a father and son charged in the 1996 disappearance of California college student Kristin Smart criticized a lack of evidence in the case, with one saying it was “so minimal as to shock the conscience.”

A prosecutor countered Monday that defense lawyers had omitted key facts or had not read the warrants leading to the arrests of 44-year-old Paul Flores on a first-degree murder charge and his father, 80-year-old Ruben Flores, on accessory after murder.

Paul Flores is charged in the killing that authorities said happened as he tried to rape Smart, his classmate, in his dorm room at California Polytechnic State University campus in San Luis Obispo after an off-campus party.

Smart’s body has never been found.

Not guilty pleas were entered on behalf of both men during their arraignment in San Luis Obispo Superior Court.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and at least another critically injured after a crash on U.S. 20 Monday...
One dead, four others injured in Bay County crash
A man who was injured in a crash involving a scooter in Panama City Beach last week has died...
Man dies from injuries after crash in Panama City Beach involving scooter
A wild bobcat can be seen running across the street, growling and then attacking a North...
WATCH: N.C. man throws rabid bobcat after it attacks wife in wild video
Her mother Jody has been giving these presentations for 9 years, since Madison passed.
Mosley teachers honor daughter’s life during National Donate Life Month
One man died in the fire.
One dead after residence fire in Springfield

Latest News

“The purpose, at least for me, has been to clarify our intent for secure, fair and even handed...
Controversial election bill to be watered down on Senate floor
The video-streaming service added 4 million more worldwide subscribers from January through...
Netflix’s subscriber growth, stock zapped as pandemic eases
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
LIVE: Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
Biden to Floyd family after verdict: ‘We’re all so relieved’
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden delivers remarks on climate change...
AP sources: Biden to pledge halving greenhouse gases by 2030