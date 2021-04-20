Two injured in helicopter crash at Ft. Rucker

UPDATE 3:29 PM CT: Fort Rucker officials have given an update on the condition of the passengers in the helicopter that crashed this morning.

A Ft. Rucker spokesperson says one of the people on the chopper is currently listed in serious condition.

The other is listed in fair condition.

UPDATE: Fort Rucker officials have released a statement on the crash this morning.

AVIATION MISHAP NEAR BROWN STAGEFIELD

At about 9 a.m. April 20, Fort Rucker officials were notified of a mishap with an UH-72 Lakota helicopter near Brown Stagefield. The two-person crew was conducting flight training.

First responders and officials from the unit arrived at the stagefield shortly after. The aircrew were transported for medical treatment. No fatalities were reported. The aircraft did sustain damage.

The incident is currently under investigation.

NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WTVY) - A crash has been reported at Ft. Rucker’s Brown Stagefield near New Brockton.

Fort Rucker officials have confirmed that an aircraft mishap occurred.

The aircraft is a UH-72 Lakota training helicopter.

First responders were advised of two entrapment with the crash.

The extent of any injuries in the crash is unknown.

