Advertisement

Local flight school to offer unique camp for students this summer

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A local flight school is getting ready to offer students an exciting summer camp all about the world of aviation. Newschannel 7′s Sam Martello was live Tuesday morning with all of the details.

Island Air Express flight school officials say they will be offering an introduction to the world of aviation through the Flight School Association of America’s AeroCamp, which will run from June 7 to June 11. It is open to middle and high school students aged 11 to18.

Organizers say campers will be familiarized with all things aviation before taking to the skies for in-flight training done by professionally certified flight instructors with years of experience. They also say students who prefer to stay on the ground can do so as the camp covers several other aspects of flight including instruction on radio communications, airport traffic patterns, and the basics of aeronautical charts.

The price of the camp is $695 and will include flight time, a camp t-shirt, and breakfast.

Island Air Express is located at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport and has been training student pilots since 1994.

For more information, watch Sam’s full interview.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and at least another critically injured after a crash on U.S. 20 Monday...
One dead, four others injured in Bay County crash
A man who was injured in a crash involving a scooter in Panama City Beach last week has died...
Man dies from injuries after crash in Panama City Beach involving scooter
A wild bobcat can be seen running across the street, growling and then attacking a North...
WATCH: N.C. man throws rabid bobcat after it attacks wife in wild video
Her mother Jody has been giving these presentations for 9 years, since Madison passed.
Mosley teachers honor daughter’s life during National Donate Life Month
One man died in the fire.
One dead after residence fire in Springfield

Latest News

“The purpose, at least for me, has been to clarify our intent for secure, fair and even handed...
Controversial election bill to be watered down on Senate floor
Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies said they arrested a St. George Island resident on multiple...
St. George Island man facing child porn charges
Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies are currently investigating a fatal teen shooting in Fort...
Teen fatally shot in Fort Walton Beach
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 20, 2020, file photo, the Symphony of the Seas cruise ship is...
The murky future of the U.S. cruise industry
Helicopter crash, Ft. Rucker, April 20, 2021
Two injured in helicopter crash at Ft. Rucker