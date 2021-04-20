Local flight school to offer unique camp for students this summer

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A local flight school is getting ready to offer students an exciting summer camp all about the world of aviation. Newschannel 7′s Sam Martello was live Tuesday morning with all of the details.

Island Air Express flight school officials say they will be offering an introduction to the world of aviation through the Flight School Association of America’s AeroCamp, which will run from June 7 to June 11. It is open to middle and high school students aged 11 to18.

Organizers say campers will be familiarized with all things aviation before taking to the skies for in-flight training done by professionally certified flight instructors with years of experience. They also say students who prefer to stay on the ground can do so as the camp covers several other aspects of flight including instruction on radio communications, airport traffic patterns, and the basics of aeronautical charts.

The price of the camp is $695 and will include flight time, a camp t-shirt, and breakfast.

Island Air Express is located at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport and has been training student pilots since 1994.

For more information, watch Sam’s full interview.

