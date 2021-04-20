One dead, four others injured in Bay County crash

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 04/19/21 at 9:31 p.m.: Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the 45-year-old woman who died at the scene was from Fort Walton Beach.

They say the person critically injured was a 32-year-old woman from Lynn Haven.

The passenger in the white car, a 32-year-old Youngstown man, was seriously injured.

The passengers in the van, a 50-year-old Mary Esther man and a 21-year-old Mary Esther woman, were also seriously injured.

One person is dead and at least another critically injured after a crash on SR 20 Monday evening.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a white car was going east on 20 and a silver Honda van was going west.

For unknown reasons, they say the white car veered into the silver van’s lane.

The driver of the van tried to swerve into a ditch, but the white car ended up hitting it head-on.

The driver of the van, a 45-year-old woman, died at the scene.

The driver of the white car was flown to a hospital in critical condition.

Troopers say they are unsure of exactly how many other people were additionally taken to the hospital at this time.

