Springfield receives new communication radios

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The city of Springfield just received some much-needed equipment.

During a special workshop Monday night, commissioners voted to accept a maintenance agreement with nearby Panama City.

Springfield among other local municipalities has formed a third-party agreement with Panama City allowing the use of a new 800 megahertz communication system along with radios.

”We talked about the 800 megahertz system that the county is about to go into. We got the radios already in hand. All the cities in the county are joining together to do the maintenance agreement,” said Springfield Mayor Ralph Hammond.

Hammond says the radios will help both the police and fire departments with better communication.

He adds the new radios will pick up a signal better than the last system.

