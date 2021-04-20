Advertisement

Springfield receives new communication radios

By Tony Reese
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The city of Springfield just received some much-needed equipment.

During a special workshop Monday night, commissioners voted to accept a maintenance agreement with nearby Panama City.

Springfield among other local municipalities has formed a third-party agreement with Panama City allowing the use of a new 800 megahertz communication system along with radios.

”We talked about the 800 megahertz system that the county is about to go into. We got the radios already in hand. All the cities in the county are joining together to do the maintenance agreement,” said Springfield Mayor Ralph Hammond.

Hammond says the radios will help both the police and fire departments with better communication.

He adds the new radios will pick up a signal better than the last system.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and at least another critically injured after a crash on U.S. 20 Monday...
One dead, four others injured in Bay County crash
A man who was injured in a crash involving a scooter in Panama City Beach last week has died...
Man dies from injuries after crash in Panama City Beach involving scooter
A wild bobcat can be seen running across the street, growling and then attacking a North...
WATCH: N.C. man throws rabid bobcat after it attacks wife in wild video
Her mother Jody has been giving these presentations for 9 years, since Madison passed.
Mosley teachers honor daughter’s life during National Donate Life Month
One man died in the fire.
One dead after residence fire in Springfield

Latest News

“The purpose, at least for me, has been to clarify our intent for secure, fair and even handed...
Controversial election bill to be watered down on Senate floor
Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies said they arrested a St. George Island resident on multiple...
St. George Island man facing child porn charges
Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies are currently investigating a fatal teen shooting in Fort...
Teen fatally shot in Fort Walton Beach
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 20, 2020, file photo, the Symphony of the Seas cruise ship is...
The murky future of the U.S. cruise industry
Helicopter crash, Ft. Rucker, April 20, 2021
Two injured in helicopter crash at Ft. Rucker