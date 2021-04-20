Advertisement

St. George Island man facing child porn charges

Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies said they arrested a St. George Island resident on multiple...
Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies said they arrested a St. George Island resident on multiple child porn charges.(FRANKLIN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies said they arrested a St. George Island resident on multiple child porn charges.

Deputies said 68-year-old Lewis James Andrews was taken into custody at his home Tuesday morning.

Officials tell us the suspect faces multiple counts of possession of child pornography. According to investigators, he also is facing additional charges in another state.

More charges could be filed.

