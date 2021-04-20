Teen fatally shot in Fort Walton Beach

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies are currently investigating a fatal teen shooting in Fort Walton Beach.

Deputies were called to the area of Earl Street and Poplar Avenue late Monday night following several calls of multiple gunshots.

One of the deputies noticed a car using its emergency flashers leaving the area and made a traffic stop.

The victim, 15-year-old Quolee Jackson was found unconscious in the vehicle. Deputies said his parents were attempting to drive him to the nearest hospital.

Officials said Jackson received a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 651-7400 or call Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers.

