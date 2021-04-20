Advertisement

Teen fatally shot in Fort Walton Beach

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies are currently investigating a fatal teen shooting in Fort...
Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies are currently investigating a fatal teen shooting in Fort Walton Beach.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies are currently investigating a fatal teen shooting in Fort Walton Beach.

Deputies were called to the area of Earl Street and Poplar Avenue late Monday night following several calls of multiple gunshots.

One of the deputies noticed a car using its emergency flashers leaving the area and made a traffic stop.

The victim, 15-year-old Quolee Jackson was found unconscious in the vehicle. Deputies said his parents were attempting to drive him to the nearest hospital.

Officials said Jackson received a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 651-7400 or call Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and at least another critically injured after a crash on U.S. 20 Monday...
One dead, four others injured in Bay County crash
A man who was injured in a crash involving a scooter in Panama City Beach last week has died...
Man dies from injuries after crash in Panama City Beach involving scooter
A wild bobcat can be seen running across the street, growling and then attacking a North...
WATCH: N.C. man throws rabid bobcat after it attacks wife in wild video
Her mother Jody has been giving these presentations for 9 years, since Madison passed.
Mosley teachers honor daughter’s life during National Donate Life Month
One man died in the fire.
One dead after residence fire in Springfield

Latest News

“The purpose, at least for me, has been to clarify our intent for secure, fair and even handed...
Controversial election bill to be watered down on Senate floor
Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies said they arrested a St. George Island resident on multiple...
St. George Island man facing child porn charges
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 20, 2020, file photo, the Symphony of the Seas cruise ship is...
The murky future of the U.S. cruise industry
Helicopter crash, Ft. Rucker, April 20, 2021
Two injured in helicopter crash at Ft. Rucker