Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a little active once again this morning on radar with a few passing light showers or sprinkles out the door early on. We won’t see these last much past 9 or 10am this morning, and they’re more of a nuisance than anything umbrella worthy. If you were to get a light shower, it’d be brief, and you could just wait it out without losing too much time on your morning commute.

Otherwise, it’s a pleasant start once again in the upper 50s. Those who are susceptible to feeling chilly and are commuting early before 9am may want a light jacket as the mainly cloudy sky prevents us from warming up too much too fast this morning.

We will eventually see this swath of clouds and light showers diminish through the midday ahead and sunshine will return for the mid to late afternoon. That will help rebound temperatures into the mid to upper 70s for a seasonal feel this afternoon.

Just as soon as we can get rid of one frontal boundary, another one is already on approach. We’ll see it pass through on Wednesday with little fan fare for any cloud cover to associate with this front as our atmosphere really dries out later today and into tonight. However, we will notice a less humid and a bit cooler finish to the work week for Thursday and Friday as mornings get going in the 40s and afternoon highs under sunshine only manage the low to mid 70s.

The next substantial chance for rain arrives on Saturday. Timing of that system is still suspect this early as the area of low pressure doesn’t exist yet. But it’s trending for the second half of the day or into the evening.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with spotty showery activity in the morning turn sunny into the afternoon. Highs today reach the mid to upper 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has plenty of sunshine ahead as a dry cold front passes through on Wednesday and reinforces our spring-feel into the end of the week.

