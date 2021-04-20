Tyler Lyon is this week’s Walborsky, Bradley, and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -For Arnold outfield, Tyler Lyon, the work doesn’t stop when the last school bell rings

The senior has played for the Marlins for the past four years, and will finish out his last year of high school balancing baseball, Beta club, National Honor Society and a 4.4 GPA.

“It’s tough, you know?” said Lyon. “There’s a lot of things on your plate everyday, and you have just got to find the time to have the balance. I think time management is very important if you are trying to be successful at whatever you put your mind to.”

Despite how tough it might be, Tyler says the balance has taught him an important life lesson.

“It’s made me a better person in general, and it’s helping to impact my life,” said Lyon. “Just being able to grind things out and be successful at whatever I do.”

The success doesn’t go unnoticed.

“He’s obviously got his stuff together, and you can see that on the baseball field, also,” said Arnold head baseball coach, Chris Jones. “He’s been a leader for us. He does everything you ask of him.”

Coach Jones says Tyler may not be the most vocal leader on the team, but he sets an example for them. The buck doesn’t stop there.

“Tyler is a kid that does everything you ask him to do, and he is never someone that you have to worry about. He’s the guy who will help out when somebody is struggling in a certain class, somebody they would go to for help,” said Jones.

As graduation approaches, Tyler looks to the future hoping he can continue his baseball career while also studying to someday be an engineer.

He may not know which school in particular he is headed to, but Coach Jones knows the opportunities are endless.

“When you’re a student athlete, and you’re that good of a student, it really opens a lot of doors for you,” said Jones. “It certainly doesn’t close any doors for you. Tyler is very fortunate he is in a situation where there are a number of schools that would love to have him as a baseball player, and there’s thousands of schools that would probably love to have him as a student.”

