Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, April 20th

By Julia Daniels
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Softball:

Chipley 13 Arnold 10

Bozeman 1 North Bay Haven 2

Liberty County 5 Graceville 6

Holmes County 0 Marianna 10

Wakulla 3 Wewahitchka 2

Paxton 4 Walton 5

High School Baseball:

Franklin County 12 North Bay Haven 1

Munroe 1 Sneads 11

Altha 10 Cottondale 8

Wakulla Christian 5 Liberty County 7

Blountstown 4 Marianna 14

Rutherford 2 Bozeman 7

Bay 0 Mosley 13

South Walton 11 Walton 4

Arnold 9 Pike Liberal Arts 4

Florala 3 Paxton 13

Juco Baseball:

Tallahassee 6 Gulf Coast 5

Juco Softball:

Tallahassee 3 Northwest Florida 10

Tallahassee 2 Northwest Florida 12

Gulf Coast 6 Chipola 7

Gulf Coast 2 Chipola 3

