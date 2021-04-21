Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, April 20th
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Softball:
Chipley 13 Arnold 10
Bozeman 1 North Bay Haven 2
Liberty County 5 Graceville 6
Holmes County 0 Marianna 10
Wakulla 3 Wewahitchka 2
Paxton 4 Walton 5
High School Baseball:
Franklin County 12 North Bay Haven 1
Munroe 1 Sneads 11
Altha 10 Cottondale 8
Wakulla Christian 5 Liberty County 7
Blountstown 4 Marianna 14
Rutherford 2 Bozeman 7
Bay 0 Mosley 13
South Walton 11 Walton 4
Arnold 9 Pike Liberal Arts 4
Florala 3 Paxton 13
Juco Baseball:
Tallahassee 6 Gulf Coast 5
Juco Softball:
Tallahassee 3 Northwest Florida 10
Tallahassee 2 Northwest Florida 12
Gulf Coast 6 Chipola 7
Gulf Coast 2 Chipola 3
Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.