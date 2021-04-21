Chipola Basketball gears up for National Tournament

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Chipola men’s basketball team is in Hutchison, Kansas gearing up for a big game Wednesday night.

The state champions flew in on Saturday, rested for the night, practiced on Sunday, Monday, and today and have been watching film and the rest of the games for the time being. The Indians will play Shelton state Wednesday night at 8 p.m.

“The biggest thing, like any national tournament, there’s not going to be any team you face, number one, that isn’t very good, and that, number two, doesn’t play extremely hard,” said head coach, Donnie Tyndall. “These guys out here are competing at a really, really high level. Playing four games against every Panhandle Conference opponent did nothing but prepare us for these games as you sit here and watch how intense they are and how intense they’re going to be. Hopefully, we get to play a few of them, but starting tomorrow night at 8 o’clock, we better lace them up tight, or it’s going to be a short trip.”

On the women’s side of things, the Lady Indians are also at the national tournament. Those state champions are in Lubbock, Texas gearing up for the game Wednesday night at 5 p.m. Against Eastern Arizona who beat Moberly Area on Tuesday. Head coach, Greg Franklin says the bye they received for the first round has some pros and cons.

“The kids are biting at the bit sitting here for a couple of days watching everybody else play, so it’s good,” said Coach Franklin. “It gets them adjusted to the environment, and it is also kind of bad because they sit there and they get kind of sluggish. We are looking forward to getting on the court tomorrow.”

Another area team playing in the tournament are the Lady Raiders of Northwest Florida. They will face off with Otero at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

