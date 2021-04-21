Advertisement

Felony fugitive arrested, charged in local shooting incident

A man is facing several charges after a shooting incident in Okaloosa County on Tuesday.
A man is facing several charges after a shooting incident in Okaloosa County on Tuesday.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is facing several charges after a shooting incident in Okaloosa County on Tuesday.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ronald Allen, 39, after he allegedly shot at a man doing construction work on Mare Creek Road.

Deputies say the victim was operating a bulldozer on a property in the area when Allen allegedly walked toward him and gestured for him to stop. They say when the victim turned off the bulldozer, Allen verbally told him to stop or else he’d “sic his boys” on him.

They say the victim continued working and Allen wandered into the woods nearby. Soon later, they say he came back out of the woods with a shotgun and aimed it at the victim. He allegedly shot at the victim three times. They say the victim took cover and Allen ran away.

After a tip, deputies reportedly found Allen at a residence on Fawn Lake Road Wednesday morning. After serving a search warrant, they found a weapon and evidence consistent with what was found at the original crime scene.

Allen was taken to the Okaloosa County Jail where he was booked and held without bond.

He was charged with assault with intent to commit a felony; weapons offense firing into a vehicle; possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon; felony criminal mischief more than $1,000; resisting officer without violence; and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave
A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Police kill Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, who attacked 2 with knife
The unofficial results are in for the municipal elections that took place across Bay County on...
Unofficial municipal election results in for Bay County
The Panama City Planning Board approved Suzuki’s development order for its marine technical...
Panama City residents want compromise on proposed Suzuki dock in Robinson Bayou

Latest News

Bay County Sheriff’s Office officials confirm that a man has died after a single vehicle crash...
BREAKING: One dead in single vehicle accident on Highway 231
NWF and Chipola win at Women's National Tourney, Chipola opens at Men's tourney with a win as...
Northwest Florida and Chipola get wins at WBB Nationals, Indians win in Hutch
The Florida House has approved legislation that would revamp and improve the state's...
Unemployment Benefits
Seaside is implementing a paid parking program, hoping to help ease some of its parking problems.
Seaside Parking
The Panama City Rescue Mission & Bethel Village Gateway Women’s Campus held a gospel concert...
Panama City Rescue Mission Holds Gospel Concert