Felony fugitive arrested, charged in local shooting incident

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is facing several charges after a shooting incident in Okaloosa County on Tuesday.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ronald Allen, 39, after he allegedly shot at a man doing construction work on Mare Creek Road.

Deputies say the victim was operating a bulldozer on a property in the area when Allen allegedly walked toward him and gestured for him to stop. They say when the victim turned off the bulldozer, Allen verbally told him to stop or else he’d “sic his boys” on him.

They say the victim continued working and Allen wandered into the woods nearby. Soon later, they say he came back out of the woods with a shotgun and aimed it at the victim. He allegedly shot at the victim three times. They say the victim took cover and Allen ran away.

After a tip, deputies reportedly found Allen at a residence on Fawn Lake Road Wednesday morning. After serving a search warrant, they found a weapon and evidence consistent with what was found at the original crime scene.

Allen was taken to the Okaloosa County Jail where he was booked and held without bond.

He was charged with assault with intent to commit a felony; weapons offense firing into a vehicle; possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon; felony criminal mischief more than $1,000; resisting officer without violence; and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.