Free school meals for all students extended another year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Free school meals will continue for all students, regardless of income, at all schools across the U.S. through June 2022. The USDA made the announcement on Tuesday.

According to a press release, school nutrition directors, food makers and others pushed for an extension saying many schools are still facing hardships related to the pandemic.

“With food insecurity worsened by an ongoing pandemic, its lasting effects will be felt by Florida’s most vulnerable for years to come,” Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said. “Ensuring that all of Florida’s kids are fed no matter their family income, has always been a top priority. As a longtime advocate for universal school meals, I’m thankful for the USDA’s extension so that we can continue to provide access to healthy, nutritious meals, on which so many children have come to rely.”

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.