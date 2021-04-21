Grease Pro grand reopening West 23rd Street location

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Grease Pro in Panama City had a grand reopening ceremony for their location on West 23rd Street Wednesday.

Many of their locations in the area have suffered not only from Hurricane Michael but from more recent storms. The location on Highway 77 will be temporarily closed as they make upgrades and repairs.

But as Grease Pro Marketing Manager Haley Wright said, “When one door closes, another door opens.”

“We are in the business of doing tune-ups, and we decided it was finally time for us to do a tune-up of our own, and we wanted to offer a new look, a new loyalty club for our members and that starts with the reopening of this location so we are really excited about it,” Wright said.

Wright adds that in honor of that new loyalty club for members, there is a special offer to those who come to the West 23rd Street location.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.