Local school to host 5k and fun run in honor of World Autism Awareness Month

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

In honor of this year’s World Autism Awareness Month, one local school is encouraging the community to come out and be a superhero this weekend. NewsChannel 7′s Sam Martello was live Wednesday morning to tell us all about the event.

The Gulf Coast School for Autism’s Superhero 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run will be this Saturday, April 24 at Frank Brown Park in Panama City Beach. Each race will start at 9:00 a.m. Organizers say racers will receive a race swag bag, including a race t-shirt, with pre-race day registration.

The Superhero 5K Run costs $30 to enter. The 1 Mile Fun Run costs $25. There is also an option to run your race virtually for $20. You can register now by clicking here.

Organizers say the Gulf Coast School for Autism provides a well-rounded education within a private school setting with the goal of helping students become educated, independent members of society.

For more information, watch Sam’s full interview.

