Lynn Haven Sports Complex to soon begin Phase 1 of construction

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Last week, the Lynn Haven Commissioners approved Phase 1 of the Lynn Haven Sports Complex construction project.

“We are thankful the citizens have been patiently waiting for this, sometimes it is out of our control but it has been a two-year process trying to get this started,” Lynn Haven Parks and Ground Director Ty Farris said.

Farris tells us Phase 1 will begin in the next 45 to 60 days, once FEMA does a final review of the plans.

Lynn Haven officials say the project has taken longer than expected due to the cost of materials, waiting on insurance money, and the redesign of the park.

“Because we are not building for today, we are building for 15 to 20 years down the road so we have to take growth into consideration,” Farris said.

Some of the changes residents and park-goers will see when the project is completed include multi-use sports fields, new sidewalks, a skate park, and many other new amenities.

“We are looking at five baseball fields, looking at batting cages, we are trying to make this a real premier facility. We will have two outdoor basketball courts the gym itself will have two courts that are indoor, striped for basketball, volleyball, pickleball,” Farris said.

Farris adds the entire project will cost around $7 million and should be completed by the spring of 2022.

