Advertisement

Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport sees almost record-breaking numbers

By Katie Bente
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Despite the pandemic, this year’s peak season has been a busy one. Flight numbers for March are in and airport officials at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport said they’re sky-high.

“As everybody saw on the beach and in town, there were a lot of people in our community. And a lot of people flew in,” Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport Executive Director Parker McClellan said.

Officials said nearly 130,000 passengers flew in or out of ECP Airport in March alone. That’s the third-best month in the airport’s history.

“Which is really kind of interesting since the nation is in the middle of COVID-19. And here we are at our peaks,” McClellan said.

Passenger John Doncosky said he’s experienced some of that foot and flight traffic.

“We recently purchased in Panama City Beach so I’ve been flying back and forth quite a bit. And it has definitely picked up since the pandemic,” Doncosky said.

Numbers are even higher than before the pandemic. McClellan said they saw 12 percent more passengers this March than in March 2019.

As April comes to an end, another popular season is moving in. ECP Airport officials said after such a great spring season, they’re looking forward to it being a busy summer.

“Our summer is going to be a peak of peaks we hope. All the airlines have increased service. They’ve done what’s called upgauging airplanes. They’re bringing in bigger airplanes,” McClellan said.

Airport officials said after looking at airline schedules, flight numbers seem to be soaring through November.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave
A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Police kill Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, who attacked 2 with knife
The unofficial results are in for the municipal elections that took place across Bay County on...
Unofficial municipal election results in for Bay County
The Panama City Planning Board approved Suzuki’s development order for its marine technical...
Panama City residents want compromise on proposed Suzuki dock in Robinson Bayou
A man is facing several charges after a shooting incident in Okaloosa County on Tuesday.
Felony fugitive arrested, charged in local shooting incident

Latest News

Bay County Sheriff’s Office officials confirm that a man has died after a single vehicle crash...
BREAKING: One dead in single vehicle accident on Highway 231
NWF and Chipola win at Women's National Tourney, Chipola opens at Men's tourney with a win as...
Northwest Florida and Chipola get wins at WBB Nationals, Indians win in Hutch
The Florida House has approved legislation that would revamp and improve the state's...
Unemployment Benefits
Seaside is implementing a paid parking program, hoping to help ease some of its parking problems.
Seaside Parking
The Panama City Rescue Mission & Bethel Village Gateway Women’s Campus held a gospel concert...
Panama City Rescue Mission Holds Gospel Concert