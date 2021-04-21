Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport sees almost record-breaking numbers

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Despite the pandemic, this year’s peak season has been a busy one. Flight numbers for March are in and airport officials at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport said they’re sky-high.

“As everybody saw on the beach and in town, there were a lot of people in our community. And a lot of people flew in,” Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport Executive Director Parker McClellan said.

Officials said nearly 130,000 passengers flew in or out of ECP Airport in March alone. That’s the third-best month in the airport’s history.

“Which is really kind of interesting since the nation is in the middle of COVID-19. And here we are at our peaks,” McClellan said.

Passenger John Doncosky said he’s experienced some of that foot and flight traffic.

“We recently purchased in Panama City Beach so I’ve been flying back and forth quite a bit. And it has definitely picked up since the pandemic,” Doncosky said.

Numbers are even higher than before the pandemic. McClellan said they saw 12 percent more passengers this March than in March 2019.

As April comes to an end, another popular season is moving in. ECP Airport officials said after such a great spring season, they’re looking forward to it being a busy summer.

“Our summer is going to be a peak of peaks we hope. All the airlines have increased service. They’ve done what’s called upgauging airplanes. They’re bringing in bigger airplanes,” McClellan said.

Airport officials said after looking at airline schedules, flight numbers seem to be soaring through November.

