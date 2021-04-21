Advertisement

Parking solutions being considered for South Walton

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

When heading out for a day at the beach, many people are ready to get out and feel the salt water and sand.

But one thing that stands in their way is finding a place to park.

“It’s gotten worse and worse every year for the last several years,” said Jim Wehner, who lives in Fort Walton Beach.

According to Visit South Walton, Miramar Beach is one of the most visited areas of South Walton.

“I’ll come down here and just to get a parking spot, I’ll wait two hours just to get a parking spot,” said Sampson Thomas who lives in South Walton.

Walton County Commissioners are looking into easing the parking situation.

They could buy a lot that Visit South Walton’s David Demarest said they would develop into parking for a shuttle program.

“While people are coming there, we want to make sure they can get out and get around, and ease any sort of traffic congestion or parking issues,” said Demarest.

That shuttle would be similar to the Grayton Beach shuttle.

“We’ll run a pilot program in those new areas, we’ll test them out, we’ll learn from it, and the next year it’ll be a more permanent solution. And so that’s what we hope to do. We’re just going to keep taking community input, we’ll keep taking visitor input, we’ll do what works best for the community,” said Demarest.

Commissioners will decide if they will purchase that lot at a future meeting.

