Advertisement

Police: Long Island store shooter was a ‘troubled employee’

This photo shows 31-year-old Gabriel DeWitt Wilson.
This photo shows 31-year-old Gabriel DeWitt Wilson.(Source: Nassau County Police Dept., CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Police say a man who killed a manager and wounded two workers Tuesday at a Long Island grocery store was a “troubled employee” who’d been reprimanded in recent months for threatening and sexually harassing colleagues.

Police say Gabriel DeWitt Wilson, a shopping cart collector at Stop & Shop in West Hempstead, opened fire in an office area above the retail floor about 40 minutes after talking to a manager about transferring to another store.

Wilson was arraigned Wednesday on homicide and attempted murder charges and ordered jailed without bail.

His lawyer said he’s still suffering the “lingering effects” of being shot in the head when he was 19.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and at least another critically injured after a crash on U.S. 20 Monday...
One dead, four others injured in Bay County crash
The unofficial results are in for the municipal elections that took place across Bay County on...
Unofficial municipal election results in for Bay County
Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies are currently investigating a fatal teen shooting in Fort...
Teen fatally shot in Fort Walton Beach
The Panama City Planning Board approved Suzuki’s development order for its marine technical...
Panama City residents want compromise on proposed Suzuki dock in Robinson Bayou
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death

Latest News

What a House ethics probe means for Rep. Matt Gaetz
What a House ethics probe means for Rep. Matt Gaetz
Officials say the man drove through a guardrail and fence, falling onto south Carlsbad Beach,...
Man rescued after driving SUV off Calif. cliff
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations
The '90s era Tamagotchi is back. This time it has a camera.
Tamagotchi Pix lets you take selfies with your virtual pet