Possible new additions coming to Bay County’s Artificial Reef Program

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Oceaneering Panama City has offered six new reels to Bay County’s Artificial Reef Program to help attract more fish to the area. Reels are large structures used when manufacturing the reefs. Officials say they’re a huge part of growing our reef system.

At Tuesday’s Bay County Commission meeting, Commissioner Bill Dozier asked board members to give the chairman permission to move forward with the agreement. Dozier said the bottom of the Gulf is mostly made up of sand and the couple of natural reefs we have left, which makes these artificial reefs such a big part of our local fishing community.

“That allows the fish to have a habitat to thrive in. And it helps our fishing industry here and it also helps the diving industry. And it’s just good for the environment to be able to give the fish a place to thrive,” Dozier said.

The reels are currently at the port, and when the contract is signed, officials will take the reels out on the water and drop them in.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.