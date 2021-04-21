Advertisement

Purple Up Day celebrates children of military families

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The service that members of the armed forces provide for our country are often recognized, but the sacrifices their families make can sometimes go overlooked.

Wednesday, Lynn Haven Elementary and the rest of Bay District Schools worked to celebrate some of the most adaptable of the military community; children of military families.

“I think it’s real important that we help them to feel included,” said John Cannon, Principal of Lynn Haven Elementary. “On a day like today, being celebrated is important as well.”

Wednesday was Purple Up Day across the district, where students, faculty, and staff alike wore purple to show support for military children. Lynn Haven Elementary had some of the most prominent celebrations, with plenty of students there coming from military backgrounds.

“In our school here we currently have about 30 active duty military kids,” said Stephanie Reeves, Volunteer Coordinator for Lynn Haven Elementary. “But we do of course have way more that have actually retired or have grandparents that served in the military. We know Lynn Haven as a community has a lot of military members that live here or retired out here.”

The life of a military child often comes with constant change, which can be difficult for many of the children. The hope of the district is that the celebrations remind them they are an integral and cherished part of the community.

“I think for our students it’s just recognition that they uproot themselves on a regular basis,” said Sharon Michalik, Director of Communications for Bay District Schools. “That they’re always “the new kid,” that they’re the one that needs to meet the new teachers and meet the new students. So we want them to know that this is just a very military-friendly community, and that we’re aware of those sacrifices and that we thank them for their service to the country because they really do serve right alongside their parents.”

The official flower of the Month of the Military Child is the dandelion because these children grow where they are planted.

