Quarterly Citizens Oversight Committee met Tuesday

By Natalie Williams
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Quarterly Citizens Oversight Committee met Tuesday at Bay District Schools headquarters. The meeting was to discuss which school projects will be funded through the half-cent sales tax for Bay District Schools.

Some of the projects the money will go toward are technology upgrades throughout the district as well as the Jenks Middle School gym and the North Bay Haven gym.

Oversight Committee Chairman Jack Bishop tells us if we didn’t have the half-cent sales tax, Bay County schools would look very different.

“And without the possibility and the actual collection of the tax, which will at the end of the 30 years, we would have collected one-billion dollars, that we did not have to take out of our taxpayer base in ad valorem tax. We would be like a lot of other school systems in Florida and the South, very [set] back and suffering,” Bishop said.

Despite the effects from COVID-19 over the last year, the numbers were down less than 1% compared to the previous year’s numbers.

