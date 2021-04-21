Advertisement

Seaside implements paid parking program

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
SEASIDE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Seaside is implementing a paid parking program, to hopefully help ease some of the problems people have.

This is in addition to more bike racks and golf cart parking spaces.

The paid parking area will be around Smolian Circle, by the Seaside Neighborhood School. You can park there from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for $15.

Seaside’s Director of Commercial Operations Kerri Parker said this will make the Seaside experience better for everyone.

“Well it’s a unique experience for each person, some folks love to take the shuttle, they love to look over Western Lake and enjoy it as a family, and some folks would rather pay and park and have the convenience of their car nearby,” said Parker.

Another option for getting to Seaside by car is parking at the shuttle on Highway 283.

That runs from 6 a.m. to midnight every day.

