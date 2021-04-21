Advertisement

This Week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...

By Natalie Williams
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is Kaleb Purswell.

Kaleb is a senior at Mosley High School and has a 4.36 GPA. He is president of Mosley’s International Thespian Society, social chair in the school choir, and the vice president of Mosley’s Drama Club. Kaleb recently directed The Wizard of Oz.

The Gretchen Nelson Fine Arts Center. Kaleb said he was completely honored to be this week’s 850 Strong Student of the Week.

“It makes me feel awesome, I absolutely love that people are taking the time and being like Oh my goodness, he is doing a lot not just in school but out of school and it makes me feel really really nice,” Purswell said.

Kaleb tells us when he graduates from Mosley this school year he is planning on going to college for musical theater. He’s already been accepted by more than a dozen colleges and universities.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave
A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Police kill Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, who attacked 2 with knife
The unofficial results are in for the municipal elections that took place across Bay County on...
Unofficial municipal election results in for Bay County
The Panama City Planning Board approved Suzuki’s development order for its marine technical...
Panama City residents want compromise on proposed Suzuki dock in Robinson Bayou
A man is facing several charges after a shooting incident in Okaloosa County on Tuesday.
Felony fugitive arrested, charged in local shooting incident

Latest News

Bay County Sheriff’s Office officials confirm that a man has died after a single vehicle crash...
BREAKING: One dead in single vehicle accident on Highway 231
NWF and Chipola win at Women's National Tourney, Chipola opens at Men's tourney with a win as...
Northwest Florida and Chipola get wins at WBB Nationals, Indians win in Hutch
The Florida House has approved legislation that would revamp and improve the state's...
Unemployment Benefits
Seaside is implementing a paid parking program, hoping to help ease some of its parking problems.
Seaside Parking
The Panama City Rescue Mission & Bethel Village Gateway Women’s Campus held a gospel concert...
Panama City Rescue Mission Holds Gospel Concert