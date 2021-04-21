BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is Kaleb Purswell.

Kaleb is a senior at Mosley High School and has a 4.36 GPA. He is president of Mosley’s International Thespian Society, social chair in the school choir, and the vice president of Mosley’s Drama Club. Kaleb recently directed The Wizard of Oz.

The Gretchen Nelson Fine Arts Center. Kaleb said he was completely honored to be this week’s 850 Strong Student of the Week.

“It makes me feel awesome, I absolutely love that people are taking the time and being like Oh my goodness, he is doing a lot not just in school but out of school and it makes me feel really really nice,” Purswell said.

Kaleb tells us when he graduates from Mosley this school year he is planning on going to college for musical theater. He’s already been accepted by more than a dozen colleges and universities.

