Tuesday Evening Forecast

Cooler weather is on the way
By Chris Smith
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The sunshine has returned to the panhandle in the wake of the clouds and showers we saw briefly Tuesday morning. For the rest of tonight it will be clear and cool w/lows in the 50s. On Wednesday another cold front approaches, but this one will only bring cooler, breezier weather and not any clouds or rain. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s Wednesday. Winds will turn NW at 10-15 mph. Lows temperatures will fall into the 40s by Thursday AM w/highs Thursday in the low 70s. The clouds return w/a little warm up Friday. Storms are in the forecast for Saturday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

