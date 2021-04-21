Unofficial municipal election results in for Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Municipal elections were held in several cities across Bay County on Tuesday, and the unofficial results have been tabulated.

BAY COUNTY

One item seen on all ballots was the Bay County School Board Referendum. According to officials with the Bay County Supervisor of Elections Office, the referendum FAILED. 6,032 people voted YES while 17,876 people voted NO.

LYNN HAVEN

In the city of Lynn Haven, several seats were up for grabs, including mayor and two city commissioner seats.

In the mayor’s race, there were three candidates. Ellyne Fields beat out Jesse L. Nelson and Joe Brown. They received 1,240 of votes cast. Nelson received 1,216 of the votes cast while Brown received 901 votes. Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen confirmed there will be a runoff election for mayor on May 18th.

In the Lynn Haven Commissioner Seat 3 race, four candidates ran against one another. Jamie Warrick has been declared the unofficial winner with 1,423 votes cast. He beat out George H. Hines Jr., Stacie Houchins, and Dane R. Messick. Hines Jr. received 780 votes while Houchins received 597 votes and Messick received 527 votes.

For the Lynn Haven Commissioner Seat 4 race, three candidates ran for that seat. Judy Tinder has been declared the unofficial winner with 1,663 votes cast. She beat Brian K. Dick who received 707 votes and Brian Lee Gray who received 964 votes.

Lynn Haven voters also had a referendum to vote on to renew the authority to grant property tax exemptions to new or existing businesses that create jobs. It PASSED with 2,141 voting YES and 1,285 voting NO.

Additionally, Lynn Haven voters decided whether the city will amend and update its current charter. It FAILED with 1,449 voting YES and 1,944 voting NO.

MEXICO BEACH

Over in Mexico Beach, all candidates ran unopposed.

Al Cathey will serve the city as mayor for another four years.

Jerry Smith is the unofficial winner in the Mexico Beach Council Group 2 race, and Robert Pollock has been declared the unofficial winner in the Mexico Beach Council Group 3 race.

PANAMA CITY

In Panama City, two candidates ran unopposed for their seats and will return for another four-year term.

In the Panama City Mayor’s race, Greg Brudnicki will serve as mayor for another term. He ran unopposed this election cycle.

For the Panama City Commissioner Ward 1 seat, Jenna Haligas ran unopposed and will serve as a city commissioner for four more years.

There are two candidates vying to fill the Panama City Commissioner Ward 4 seat. Josh Street has been declared the unofficial winner. He beat out Mike Nichols with 752 votes. Nichols received 642 votes.

Panama City voters also had a referendum on the ballot. It FAILED with 2,294 people voting YES and 2,445 people voting NO.

PARKER

In the city of Parker, voters had three races to cast ballots in.

In the Parker Mayor race, Andrew M. Kelly beat out Rich Musgrave. He received 506 votes compared to his challenger Musgrave who received 340 votes.

There were two candidates looking to fill Parker Council Member Seat 1. Ronald H. Chaple beat out Theresa Evans. He received 433 votes compared to the 388 votes Evans received.

Parker Council Member Seat 3 was also up for grabs. April L. Gibson beat out Ken Thomas Jr.. She received 491 votes compared to the 343 votes Thomas Jr. received.

