Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar this morning with clear skies overhead! We’ll be off to a beautiful sunny start in NWFL this morning and see plenty of that sunshine ahead. So ready the shades heading out the door, and for those early travelers susceptible to feeling chilly, grab the light jacket.

Temperatures are starting out in the pleasantly cool 50s for most this morning. Pretty close to an average low for mid to late April.

The good news is sunshine will warm us up quite efficiently. If you do find the early mornings in the 50s chilly, we’ll be quickly warming through the 60s after 8 or 9am. We’ll reach the 70s for lunchtime as a northerly breeze picks up.

A cold front is on the way into the Southeast today. In fact, we’ll see it pass through our skies this afternoon with little fan fare for much if any cloud cover moving in along the front. Highs today may top out in the mid 70s. But by the day’s end, we should start to feel temperatures dropping a little sooner than usual. That will lead toward low tonight down into the refreshing 40s for most, beaches may hang around 50°.

Plenty of sunshine heads our way for Thursday as well. But it won’t be enough to warm us up much past the low 70s in the afternoon.

We’ll see temperatures on the rebound heading into the weekend where we find our next rain and storm chance for Saturday.

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine with slightly breezy winds picking up in the afternoon from the north. Highs today largely top out in the mid 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has us waking up chilly for the next couple mornings and sunshine only warms temperatures into the low 70s on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.