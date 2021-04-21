Advertisement

Wednesday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar this morning with clear skies overhead! We’ll be off to a beautiful sunny start in NWFL this morning and see plenty of that sunshine ahead. So ready the shades heading out the door, and for those early travelers susceptible to feeling chilly, grab the light jacket.

Temperatures are starting out in the pleasantly cool 50s for most this morning. Pretty close to an average low for mid to late April.

The good news is sunshine will warm us up quite efficiently. If you do find the early mornings in the 50s chilly, we’ll be quickly warming through the 60s after 8 or 9am. We’ll reach the 70s for lunchtime as a northerly breeze picks up.

A cold front is on the way into the Southeast today. In fact, we’ll see it pass through our skies this afternoon with little fan fare for much if any cloud cover moving in along the front. Highs today may top out in the mid 70s. But by the day’s end, we should start to feel temperatures dropping a little sooner than usual. That will lead toward low tonight down into the refreshing 40s for most, beaches may hang around 50°.

Plenty of sunshine heads our way for Thursday as well. But it won’t be enough to warm us up much past the low 70s in the afternoon.

We’ll see temperatures on the rebound heading into the weekend where we find our next rain and storm chance for Saturday.

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine with slightly breezy winds picking up in the afternoon from the north. Highs today largely top out in the mid 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has us waking up chilly for the next couple mornings and sunshine only warms temperatures into the low 70s on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and at least another critically injured after a crash on U.S. 20 Monday...
One dead, four others injured in Bay County crash
The unofficial results are in for the municipal elections that took place across Bay County on...
Unofficial municipal election results in for Bay County
Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies are currently investigating a fatal teen shooting in Fort...
Teen fatally shot in Fort Walton Beach
The Panama City Planning Board approved Suzuki’s development order for its marine technical...
Panama City residents want compromise on proposed Suzuki dock in Robinson Bayou
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death

Latest News

Cooler air is on the way.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing this morning's passing showers on radar.
Tuesday Forecast
Rain chances stay low until the weekend.
Monday Evening Forecast