Beach Mosquito Control District continues mission to ‘fight the bite’

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

With warmer weather set to return to our area, some local officials are also preparing for the return of some pesky pests. Sam Martello was live Thursday morning to show you how the pros are helping you fight the bite this summer.

The Beach Mosquito Control District uses four main methods to control mosquito populations on Panama City Beach: source reduction, larviciding, adulticiding, and public awareness and education.

Experts say anything that has standing water could be a habitat for mosquitoes, and it only takes seven to ten days before eggs and mosquitoes start to show up. They say citronella candles, mosquito dumps, and bug spray for people and pets can help.

For more, watch Sam’s interview.

